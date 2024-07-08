Diesel price drops 5 sen in Peninsular Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: The Finance Ministry announced that diesel prices in Peninsular Malaysia will decrease by five sen, from RM3.35 to RM3.30 per litre, effective tomorrow.

In a statement, today, the ministry stated that other fuel prices remain unchanged, with RON97 staying at RM3.47 per litre and RON95 at RM2.05 per litre.

In East Malaysia, diesel will continue to be priced at RM2.15 per litre.

These prices will be in effect until August 14.

The ministry cited recent declines in global crude oil prices as the reason for reducing diesel prices in West Malaysia.

It assured the government will continue to monitor global oil price trends and take appropriate action to safeguard the welfare of the people.