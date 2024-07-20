Digital Ministry monitoring IT outage, taking action

KUALA LUMPUR: The Digital Ministry is closely monitoring the global information technology (IT) system outage that has reportedly affected numerous airlines, businesses and organisations today.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the ministry has received several reports of disruptions and is actively working to remedy the situation.

“All measures are being taken to address this issue and resolve it as quickly as possible,“ he said in a post on social media platform X today.

Earlier, the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) said in a statement that the outage affecting Microsoft users worldwide, including in Malaysia, has impacted various critical sectors such as television channels, airports and banks.

Earlier, media reports said major institutions such as airlines, banks, media channels and hospitals in several countries were affected by the cyber disruption.

The IT outage has been linked to global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is an American cybersecurity technology company based in Austin, Texas, that provides endpoint protection, threat intelligence and cyberattack response services.