Digital system essential for smoother Dewan Rakyat proceedings - Johari

ALOR SETAR: The implementation of a digital system facilitates smoother proceedings in the Dewan Rakyat, said Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Johari emphasised that the digital system is essential to manage the order of business, particularly managing questions from members of parliament, and reducing costs.

“I used to be a representative in Kedah. Questions are allowed to be directly entered into the system, making it faster. I took this idea and adapted it for use in Parliament.

“Handling supplementary questions and providing answers during the sessions is also quicker. In the past, it might have taken three weeks to get a response; now it can be done immediately,“ he said during a press conference after a working visit to the Kedah State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Darul Aman today.

He cited Kedah and Selangor as examples of states that have successfully implemented digital systems, which can serve as models for others to streamline their meeting processes.

He noted that the use of digital systems in parliamentary and state legislative assembly sessions will be one of the topics discussed at the 2024 Conference of Speakers of Parliament and State Assemblies of Malaysia in Kuching, Sarawak, from Sept 11 to 14.

In January, the Office of the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat announced in a statement that the eHantar system is one of the latest efforts to digitalise proceedings and enhance the quality of debates among members of parliament.

Oral and written questions, Minister’s Question Time, and Special Chamber motions under Standing Order 17 can be submitted through the system.