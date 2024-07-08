Distribution of official portraits of King, Queen begins tomorrow - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The official portraits of Their Majesties Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia, will begin to be distributed tomorrow, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the Malaysian Information Department (JaPen) will receive the official portraits, and other ministries and departments can get them tomorrow at the Ministry of Communications.

“For members of the public who wish to get the official portraits free of charge, they can contact the state JaPen office or their district officers,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in today’s Cabinet meeting spoke about his meeting with the chairman of the Alliance for a Safe Community, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, yesterday.

“The Prime Minister emphasised that awareness campaign should be intensified, and also called on parents who have young children aged 16 and above, to remind their children to always be vigilant when riding motorcycles,” he said.

Fahmi said this concern followed the report of the number of road accidents recorded last year which reached 600,000 cases with deaths mostly involving motorcyclists and pillion riders aged between 18 and 35.

Yesterday, Anwar received a courtesy call from the social activist to discuss issues of road safety and workplace safety. Both of them also expressed concern over the high accident rate among motorcyclists, mostly linked to weak law enforcement and road maintenance issues.