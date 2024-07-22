DOSM: Census findings will help people explore opportunities in agriculture sector

PEKAN: The findings of the 2024 Agriculture Census will shed light on numerous opportunities within the agricultural sector, providing valuable insights for the public.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, who is also the 2024 Agriculture Census commissioner, emphasised that the data being gathered will offer significant benefits to various stakeholders, and guide future developments in agriculture.

“Many individuals are unaware of these opportunities, while only a select few recognise them. The data will enable the government to refine existing programmes and make informed improvements,” he said, adding that the complete findings of the Agriculture Census will be made available next year.

He said this during a visit to Kampung Pulau Manis, with Pahang deputy commissioner (Technical), Razaman Ridzuan, to meet entrepreneur Sharifah Yusnida Saiyed Ibrahim, who carries out various agricultural activities, including aquaculture, cattle and goat farming.

The ongoing 2024 Agriculture Census by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has now entered the 16th day, since it began on July 7, nationwide, and covers four sub-sectors namely crops; livestock; fisheries and aquaculture; and forestry and logging.

In Pahang, the 2024 Agriculture Census aims to cover 83,550 residences and 1,996 organisations or business entities, engaged in agricultural activities. As of July 19, census teams have visited 13,609 residences, with 10,636 of those having completed the census.

The state Statistics Department has already conducted the 2024 Agriculture Census retreats across 11 districts. This effort involves collaboration with several agencies within the agriculture sector, the Orang Asli Development Department, and the District and Land Offices at the district level.

The 2024 Agriculture Census aims to establish an Integrated Agriculture Statistics Database. This comprehensive database will provide detailed information on the agricultural chain (upstream and downstream), which will be updated periodically.