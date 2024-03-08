Draft MOU on MP allocation ready for submission - Fadillah

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning the allocation distribution to opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) has been finalised and is now ready for submission.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said that he had instructed the draft to be delivered to Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, the chief whip of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“I will forward the draft agreement to Datuk Taki (Takiyuddin) for their review. Should they agree to the terms, we will then arrange a joint committee meeting between the opposition and the government,” he stated.

He made these comments in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for an immediate resolution to the issue of allocating funds to opposition MPs.

Fadillah said this after launching the Putrajaya Car Free Day programme and the Civil Service Premier Assembly (MAPPA) XIX 2024 run today.

On July 9, Anwar reportedly emphasised that resolving the allocation issue for opposition MPs should not be complicated.

He further noted that the requirements for any opposition member seeking allocations are straightforward and part of the standard negotiation and democratic process.

In May, Fadillah was reported to have said that the draft MoU concerning the distribution of allocations to opposition members was nearing completion. Among other aspects, the draft focuses on initiatives to develop and rejuvenate the national economy for the benefit of the people.