DVS completes investigation into Husky abuse case

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has completed its investigation into the abuse of a Husky dog at a Kajang condominium and submitted the findings to the deputy public prosecutor.

In a statement today, DVS said that the court has scheduled Aug 19 for the person to be charged. The dog is now under DVS care and is reported to be in good health.

DVS advises the public to refrain from speculating about the dog’s condition until the case is addressed in court.

Earlier on July 4, DVS reportedly said the investigation was conducted under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772) which if convicted, the offender could face a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.