Economic empowerment, restructuring among focus at UMNO General Assembly

KUALA LUMPUR: The empowerment of the Bumiputera economy and restructuring of the party machinery to face the 16th General Election (GE16) are part of the agenda at the 2024 UMNO General Assembly from today until Saturday, said UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this year’s assembly is also crucial for strengthening the sense of togetherness among the party’s leadership and grassroots members.

“Party wings have their agenda to reinforce the party, which is a result of the victory in Nenggiri (state by-election), reigniting a fierce spirit.

“Although the GE16 is still far off, preparations must begin now. The most important thing now is the sense of togetherness among UMNO leaders and members rises with a different tune to adapt to changing situations due to the victory in Nenggiri,“ he told reporters after the Pidato Piala Datuk Nurul Amal oratory competition finals here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the general assembly will allow the party leadership and grassroots members to interpret the implementation of national agendas.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he respected the statement made by the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, who expressed his disapproval and disappointment over Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s deliberate and sarcastic criticism of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, during his tenure as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“...this issue was raised as a consequence of someone’s indiscretion. Maybe that person (Muhyiddin) could not accept the fact that the order to form the Unity Government was intended by Al-Sultan Abdullah at that time to unite all parties and prevent further instability in the country’s politics,“ said the Deputy Prime Minister.