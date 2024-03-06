Elderly woman dies in crash after class at madrasah

REMBAU: An elderly woman died in an accident involving three cars at KM 32.5 of Jalan Seremban-Tampin at 1.15 pm today.

Rembau police chief DSP Shaik Abd Kadar Shaik Mohamed said the woman was on her way home after a class at Madrasah Bongek here.

According to him, the accident involved a Perodua Axia car driven by the 66-year-old victim, Zahariah Shariff, with two other cars, a Proton Iswara and a Proton Wira.

“The victim coming from the direction of Rembau towards Tampin apparently lost control and swerved into the opposite lane before hitting the Proton Iswara driven by a 49-year-old man heading from the opposite direction.

“In the accident, the Proton Wira car driven by a 22-year-old man from the rear of the Proton Iswara, could not avoid hitting the victim’s car on the left,” he said today.

Shaik said the woman died at the scene with severe injuries to the body and head while the driver of the Proton Wira was unhurt and the driver of the Proton Iswara received treatment at Rembau Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 for reckless driving.