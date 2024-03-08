F4S programme nurtures young football talents, character - Fadhlina

NIBONG TEBAL: The FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) programme, introduced by the sport’s world governing body, not only has the potential to nurture young football talents but also instils noble values that can be applied in daily life.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said through this programme, participating students can build character, self-identity and leadership, in line with the National Education Philosophy (FPN), which emphasises holistic development for student success.

In addition, she said the programme enhances access to sports for students, in line with the Education Ministry’s ‘One Student One Sport’ initiative.

“I was informed that the F4S programme involves key modules, focusing not only on football development but also on character building. It is understood that this programme is not only aimed at sporting talents but also includes underprivileged students, providing opportunities for rural children to participate.

“Therefore, I hope this programme will continue to develop more potential talents in football besides character building,” she said.

She was speaking to newsmen after launching the programme and the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tasek Permai here today, which was also attended by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) deputy president Datuk S. Sivasundaram.

The programme, in collaboration with UNESCO, involves boys and girls worldwide through 211 FIFA affiliates. In Malaysia, it is a collaboration between FAM and the MoE.

This began last year with the involvement of 150 primary and secondary schools nationwide, and has now expanded to 237 schools, including 155 national schools, 52 Chinese and Tamil national-type schools and 30 special education schools.

As for Penang, Fadhlina said the programme is conducted in 22 schools, involving more than 1,000 students.

Meanwhile, Sivasundaram said the initiative to implement the F4S programme is a crucial step in integrating football into the national education system.

“F4S is not just about playing football; it also develops life skills and positive behaviour essential for personal development.

“Football teaches us about teamwork, discipline, resilience and other important values in daily life, while the FIFA Women’s Football campaign aims to attract more female students to play football at the school level, ensuring the sport is accessible and inclusive for all,” he said.