Fadhlina leads Malaysian delegation to ICESCO Education Ministers conference in Oman

PUTRAJAYA: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek is leading the Malaysian delegation to the two-day Education Ministers Conference organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in Muscat, Oman, starting today.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Education (MOE), announced that Fadhlina will deliver Malaysia’s statement that focuses on ensuring quality education, which is key to sustainable development.

MOE said Fadhlina will also share Malaysia’s practices and experience in empowering digital education and the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Fadhlina is scheduled to have several meetings, including with ICESCO director-general Dr. Salem Mohammed Al-Malik and heads of delegations from member states, to exchange views on cooperation under ICESCO and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) initiatives.

The conference, which involves education ministers and delegations from 27 ICESCO member states, is a collaboration between Oman’s Ministry of Education and the Oman National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science.

It aims to strengthen the commitment to transforming education, fostering closer ties, and sharing best practices in the field of education.