Five relief centres in Port Dickson, Rembau closed

SEREMBAN: All five temporary relief centres that housed 75 flash flood victims in Port Dickson and Rembau were fully closed at 9.30 am today.

State Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Nazri Mes Kam said all victims returned to their respective homes as soon as the affected areas were declared safe.

“Although the floodwater has receded, we remain on standby to respond to any incidents that may occur,” he told Bernama here today.

Yesterday, 75 victims from 23 families in Kampung Sawah Sunggala, Kampung Si Rusa Dalam, Kampung Linggi, Kampung Lubuk China and Kampung Nerambai were evacuated to the relief centres following flash floods that began at 8 pm Sunday.