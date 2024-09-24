Flood situation in Kedah improves as number of evacuees drops to 5,592

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah housed at 29 relief centres has continued to decrease to 5,592 individuals from 1,788 families as of 8 pm tonight, compared to 6,439 people from 2,062 families this afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana report, the number of evacuees in the Kota Setar district stands at 3,745 individuals from 1,217 families, still accommodated in 16 relief centres.

Three centres in the district—SMK Kepala Batas, SK Titi Gajah, and SK Taman Aman—were closed at 3 pm today.

The Pendang district recorded 1,607 individuals from 491 families placed in 10 relief centres, followed by Kubang Pasu with 181 individuals from 56 families in two centres, and Pokok Sena with 59 individuals from 24 families in one centre.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (JPS) Public Infobanjir portal reported that only Sungai Laka at Kampung Padang Pasir in Kubang Pasu is above the danger level, measuring 22.03 meters as of 7 pm.