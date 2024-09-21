Floods: Kg Suka Menanti food stall owner distributes free meals

ALOR SETAR: A food stall owner in Kampung Suka Menanti has taken the initiative to provide free meals to the public, particularly those affected by the recent floods in the village.

Jamaludin Ahmad, 73, said he felt a strong desire to give back by helping the flood victims after his shop was flooded last Wednesday and he could not operate as usual.

“Before the floods, we had bought a lot of supplies. Then, when the flood hit, my son asked how we were going to use all the supplies.

“Then my grandson had a near-drowning incident, and my son suggested we offer free meals to the public as a form of gratitude to Allah for keeping him safe,“ he said when met yesterday.

Jamaludin, fondly known as Pak Din, said on the first day of distribution last Thursday, he gave out about 300 free packed meals, consisting of rice with fried fish, to the community.

Jamaludin, a retired soldier, said that after his initiative went viral on social media, the number of people seeking food increased significantly yesterday.

He added that today is the last day of the free meal distribution, which will start at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, a local resident, Amirul Hafiz Hazir, 29, said Jamaludin’s initiative has been a great help, especially to those affected by the floods.

“Pak Din has always supported the villagers here, so we are extremely grateful for the free meals he’s providing,” Amirul said.

For Nurhanim Ismail, 44, the initiative has been a relief, easing the burden on flood victims who are struggling to cook or access supplies.