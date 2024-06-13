Flying container case: Three more Customs officers detained

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained three more officers from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) to facilitate investigations into the container tax evasion or the ‘flying container’ case at Port Klang.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that more than RM3 million cash was seized following the arrests.

“I have instructed MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya to disclose the discovery of this large sum of money.

“There will be several more individuals investigated, and if necessary, we will detain them,“ he told reporters at the launching of a book entitled ‘The Sin of Corruption: A Religious Perspective’ here today.

Azam said the MACC had also initiated an application through the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to seek cooperation with Singaporean authorities in an effort to track down a Singaporean national suspected to be the mastermind behind the case.

On June 6, seven individuals, including JKDM officers involved in the ‘flying container’ case, active at Port Klang, were detained during Ops Transit.

All those detained are suspected of colluding with an import smuggling syndicate at Port Klang, resulting in an estimated tax loss of approximately RM3.5 billion to the country.

In the operation conducted by the MACC and JKDM, 19 containers containing various imported goods were seized.

Upon inspection, five containers were opened, revealing various taxable items, including light-emitting diode (LED) lights, solar lights and canned processed pork.

Earlier in his speech, Azam said the book, published by Transparency International Malaysia, emerged from a unique collaboration effort by esteemed religious leaders from various faith communities, each contributing their profound insights into a topic that was critically important for the nation.

Azam said religion and spirituality were deeply woven into the fabric of Malaysian society, influencing the people values, behaviour, and ethical standards.

“This book delves into the teachings of six major world religions, which is Islam, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, and Taoism.

“It provides a profound exploration of how each faith perceives and addresses the scourge of corruption, emphasising the universal values of integrity, justice, and fairness,” he said.