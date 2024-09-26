Former technician of production company jailed, caned for drug possession

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today ordered a former technician of a production company to serve 10 years in prison sentence and be given 10 strokes of the cane for two counts of drug possession amounting to 217.25 grammes.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid handed down the sentence on Zainal Abidin Mohd Ali, 46, after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

He sentenced the man to 10 years in prison with 10 lashes for the first charge and one year in prison for the second charge, to be served concurrently from the date of arrest, which was Sept 8 last year.

Zainal Abidin counts of possessing Methamphetamine weighing 0.25 grams and 217.0 grams of Cannabis at a house in Bandar Baru Sentul here at 1.30 pm on Sept 8, 2023.

The charges were framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides imprisonment for life or not less than five years and whipping of not less than 10 lashes upon conviction.

During mitigation, Zainal Abidin, through his lawyer Zulkifli Awang, said he had repented and apologised for the offence committed.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Syajaratudur Abd Rahman requested the accused be punished appropriately by taking into account public interest and that the accused had two criminal records, also for drug possession.