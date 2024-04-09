Four men charged with throwing petrol bombs at entertainment centre submit representation

KUALA LUMPUR: Four individuals charged with committing mischief by throwing petrol bombs at an entertainment centre in the federal capital have submitted representations to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to drop the charge against them.

They are Muhammad Hasan Abd Hamid, 29, Muhamad Nur Kholis Muhamad Syaikhudin, 23, M. Preemraj and Nor Rahman Sadik, both aged 25.

Their lawyer, Haziq Aizuddin Subhi, told Sessions Court Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi that the representation was filed yesterday (Sept 3).

“If the first representation is rejected, we will send a second representation,“ he said when the case came up for mention today.

The four men were jointly charged with abetting a suspect still at large in committing the crime at the front door of an entertainment centre in Jalan Yap Kwan Seng here at 2.17 am last May 9.

They were charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read with Section 435 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal then requested the court a mention date to know the outcome of the representation.

The court set Sept 25 for mention.