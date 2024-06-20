Four nabbed with over 2,000 yaba pills

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested three local men and a woman on suspicion of smuggling 2,170 yaba pills at a house in Kampung Lakota, Jeli, yesterday.

Police also confiscated two cars (Mitsubishi Triton and Proton Satria) found at the unnumbered house with the total value of seizure, including drugs estimated at RM64,660.

Jeli district police chief Supt Saari Yaacob said today that the suspects aged between 22 and 45 were arrested in an operation billed as ‘Total Enforcement: War On Drugs’.

He said in an inspection of the house, police found 10 plastic packets of 2,000 yaba pills, five litres of ketum juice and a wallet pouch containing 170 pills.

A subsequent urine test found all the suspects positive for methamphetamine.

Saari said all four have records related to crime and drugs, adding the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952 and Part III of the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988 A 340.

According to him, all the suspects are remanded for seven days from today until June 26.