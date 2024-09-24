GISBH: Evaluation process for rescued children takes time - Fadhlina

TANJONG KARANG: The process of evaluating the children rescued from premises linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in various aspects of education is expected to take some time, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the evaluation, conducted by officials from the Ministry of Education (MOE), is critical to determine whether the children would be placed in mainstream schools or provided with special modules to ensure no one falls behind.

According to her, the assessment includes aspects such as their background, educational level, psychosocial factors, and the 3M literacy skills (reading, counting, and writing).

“We will look at various aspects, not only in terms of religious education but also from the academic perspective and their overall character,” she told reporters after the launching of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Hub for the Teacher Ambassador Programme hosted by Yayasan Petronas, here today.

Yesterday, Fadhlina said that MOE is assuming responsibility for the education of the over 300 children effective Oct 1, adding that the education programme will be carried out for two months and extended to the following month if necessary.

Media reported that police raided 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan through Op Global and rescued 402 children and teenagers aged one to 17 suspected of being victims of exploitation.