GISBH premises in Negeri Sembilan under scrutiny after logo change

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan enforcement agencies have been ordered to monitor business premises linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) after some of them allegedly changed their logos to avoid being detected.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state authorities have received information indicating that several business premises have altered their logos, which are not associated with GISBH.

“I asked the religious and enforcement department of Seremban City Council (MBS) to monitor the situation. We have seen that the logos (on the business premises) have changed, and that is initial evidence.

“We know their premises are all over the district. The police are conducting their investigation but local authorities must also monitor developments,“ he told reporters after chairing the Exco meeting here today.

Aminuddin said the state government will gather more information on the overall status of GISBH before initiating further action.

Yesterday, MBS seized business items from six restaurants allegedly linked to GISBH in Seremban.

Seremban Mayor Datuk Masri Razali stated that inspections conducted at six premises revealed that all were not operational. Only one had a valid licence, four were unlicensed, and another had an expired one.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said schools or non-mainstream madrasahs have also been detected operating in the state without a license.

Over in IPOH, no reports have been received regarding the involvement of educators or school staff with GISBH in Perak so far.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth, and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said the situation will be monitored and authorities are ready to take action if necessary.

“I am confident that the Perak State Education Department will monitor to ensure that no one is involved in this issue,“ he told reporters after attending the closing of Politeknik Ungku Omar’s 2024 Open Day and Food Festival here today.

On Sept 11, the police, through Op Global, rescued 572 children and teenagers suspected of being victims of abuse and exploitation by the company.

Numerous books, documents, and pictures related to the teachings of Al-Arqam and GISBH in Melaka and Kelantan were also seized during the nationwide Global Op Phase Four last Saturday.