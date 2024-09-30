GISBH: Remand period of several individuals extended

KUALA LUMPUR: The remand order for a number of individuals linked to GISB Holdings (GISBH) and detained during Op Global that was carried out to combat child exploitation activities and alleged doctrines of religious fanaticism has been extended to allow police to continue their investigations.

IN SELANGOR: An application by the police at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court to remand seven individuals aged between 18 and 55 for seven days was granted by Deputy Registrar Nurshahira Abdul Salim to allow police investigations to be conducted in accordance with Section 31(a) of the Children Act 2001 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2022.

In Kelantan, the Machang Magistrate’s Court allowed the remand period of a 66-year-old integrated primary school teacher linked to GISBH to be extended for three days starting tomorrow to assist the police investigation in accordance with Section 8(2) of the Printing and Publishing Act 1984.

In the meantime, Kelantan PAS Deputy Commissioner Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said no PAS Kelantan member was involved with GISBH or Al-Arqam and insisted that the two entities are different.

Since the first phase Global Op started on at the beginning of September, more than 300 people including GISBH’s top management were arrested, 572 victims were rescued and eight individuals were charged in court on 33 charges.

He added that the Kelantan government would allow all matters related to GISBH to be handled by the authorities for investigations and the necessary actions to be taken if proven that they have breached the law from the religious point.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad said there was no necessity for a new fatwa in relation to GISBH, except if there were other elements found by the authorities.

He said the fatwa used to declare the religiously deviant and un-Islamic for venerating leaders as prophets with divine powers by the National Fatwa Council on Aug 5, 1994 was still relevant and can be used if there was evidence of wrongdoings in GISBH.

On Sept 11, the police through Op Global raided 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH, because they were suspected of being involved in child and religious exploitation activities.

The raids exposed cases of exploitation of children, abuse and doctrines which led to the arrest of several leaders linked to GISBH.