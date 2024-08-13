Good governance key to enhancing public service quality - Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: Good governance practices among civil servants can enhance the quality of public service delivery, ensuring it operates with fairness, transparency and accountability to the people.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said that ongoing efforts to improve governance could also help restore public trust in the government and public institutions.

Welcoming the call by Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar for civil servants to uphold good governance, Adnan said it is crucial to ensure that the public service earns respect from all quarters, thus fostering social and economic stability for the country.

“Trust from the people and foreign investors will naturally follow if we practice good governance in public service. Everyone is aware that misconduct often hampers the effectiveness of public services, leading to inefficient use of resources and unjust decisions,” he told a press conference here today.

Adnan added that by reducing unethical practices and improving governance, the public service can function more efficiently and provide better services to the community.

“Countries with good governance in their civil services are more likely to attract more long-term investments, both domestically and internationally. Cuepacs fully supports empowering governance among civil servants, as highlighted by the KSN.

“Cuepacs also calls on all civil servants to join hands with the KSN to enhance governance within the public sector,” he said.

Commenting on the much-anticipated announcement regarding the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this Friday, Adnan expressed hope for a detailed clarification on the matter.

“After 12 years of waiting, we look forward to a comprehensive explanation of the groups receiving pay hikes and the percentage.

“When the prime minister demonstrates concern for the welfare of civil servants, it is crucial that productivity also improves in line with the salary adjustments. Cuepacs has urged our members and all civil servants to continue providing the highest level of service to the people and the nation,” he said.

Earlier, Adnan received a courtesy visit from the Road Transport Department director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli, during which both parties discussed the effectiveness of the government service delivery system.