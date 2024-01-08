Gov’t agencies urged to implement action to curb use of single-use plastics

PUTRAJAYA: All government agencies must implement action to curb the use of single-use plastics in their organisations during meetings, official events and programmes.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the matter was stated in the General Circular 6/2024 on the Strategy to Curb Single-Use Plastics that took effect on the date it was issued, July 12, and presented to the Cabinet yesterday.

“The general circular is aimed at implementing the strategy to curb single-use plastics at federal ministries and departments, state governments, federal and state statutory bodies, local authorities and government linked companies as a follow up measure to the campaign introduced in the General Circular 2/2019,” he said in a statement today.

He added that all departments and agencies involved need to follow the guidelines to cub use of single-use plastics, including replacing plastic drinking bottles with glass bottles or preparing water jugs, replacing plastic wraps for tableware with reusable food covers and they were also advised to not use single-use tableware and cutlery, plastic straws, and to prepare water dispensers for refills.

He also shared good practices like bringing reusable food containers, cutlery and straws for personal use and to use woven or special reusable bags when purchasing food and drinks at cafeterias.

According to Nik Nazmi, his ministry was committed to tackling plastic pollution, especially single-use plastics that negatively impact environmental sustainability, public health and the national economy.

He pointed out that his ministry had begun single-use plastic curbing strategies since 2018, adding that the general circular would expand the implementation of the strategy to all public and private organisations, including educational institutions, and non-governmental organisations.