Heavy rain causes retaining wall collapse in KL’s Taman Bunga Raya

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous heavy rain since 4 pm today led to the collapse of a land slide retaining wall at Taman Bunga Raya, Jalan Genting Klang near Kem Wardieburn this afternoon, affecting a house in the area.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said in a statement that they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 5.43 pm and that six personnel and a fire engine were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found that a landslide had occurred on a hillside, impacting a house in the vicinity.

“The police informed that the occupants of the affected house and nearby areas had been instructed to evacuate temporarily for safety reasons, as there was still ongoing soil movement,” the statement said.

The authorities are continuing to monitor the situation at the scene.

Meanwhile, the downpour also caused flash floods in several areas and roads around the capital, including the open parking area in front of the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur nd nearby locations.

Bernama’s observation found that over 50 vehicles parked in the area, mostly belonging to delegates attending the UMNO General Assembly (PAU) 2024 and nearby business premises, were inundated under half a metre of water due to overflow from the Gombak River.

It was also noted that vehicle owners involved were cooperating to push their vehicles to higher ground.

The Kuala Lumpur Information Department, in a social media update, reported that, in addition to the WTC parking area, other affected areas include Segambut Bypass, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Jalan Pahang, Jalan Genting Klang, Jalan Dutamas, Jalan Kepong and Jalan Kuching.

At the time of filing this report, authorities such as the JBPM, City Hall and police have not issued any statements regarding the flooding, fallen trees, or current traffic conditions in Kuala Lumpur, and have only indicated that they are continuing to monitor the situation.