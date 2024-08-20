HKHM2024: Upload videos, pictures on social media with hashtag #KibaranJiwaMerdeka

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians have been urged to upload videos and photos of flying the Jalur Gemilang on August 31 and September 16 on social media platforms with the hashtag #KibaranJiwaMerdeka.

The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) in a statement today said that it is a Kibaran Jiwa Merdeka campaign introduced by KPN to raise the spirit of patriotism and love for the country among Malaysians of various races, religions and cultures.

“All Malaysians who are in the country or abroad are requested to participate in this campaign,“ according to the statement.

In the same statement, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said independence should be understood not only as freedom from being colonised, but rather the ability of the people to live a better life and have the spirit of love for the country.

“Through the concept of MADANI Malaysia, it is the main key to unite Malaysians who are multi-ethnic and religious,“ he said.

Accordingly, Aaron called for all Malaysians to participate in the Merdeka Jiwa Kibaran Campaign.

He hopes that social media will be brightened up with patriotic pictures that will become a field of unity of Malaysians and plant the tree of unity.

“The ministry hopes that this campaign can indirectly celebrate diversity, promote togetherness and further form an identity that can build the spirit of love for the country,“ he said.

MADANI Malaysia: Jiwa Merdeka” was chosen as the theme of this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebration