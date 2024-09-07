Hoping for collaboration opportunities for local artistes during AR Rahman concert

KUALA LUMPUR: The concert by Indian composer AR Rahman on July 27 should provide opportunities for local artistes to collaborate with the world-renowned singer.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed the matter in his meeting with AR Rahman at the Parliament Building today.

“In the 40-minute meeting, AR Rahman talked about his experience in the music industry and shared several music videos he had produced.

“He also talked about humanitarian values and the increasing influence of artificial intelligence in the music industry,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said the Prime Minister was also interested in the humanitarian and artistic values, including the message of peace promoted through the singer’s music.

According to Ramanan, the Oscar-winning composer invited Anwar to attend his upcoming concert at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Also present at the meeting were Star Planet director Datuk R Rajendran and managing director Datuk Alan Foo. Star Planet is the sold-out concert’s organiser.

Presented by Thamarai Jewels and SRM International Real Estate LLC, AR Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur 2024 will feature his hits songs.