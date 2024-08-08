Housewife charged with deceiving individual over ‘police auction’ gold

GEORGE TOWN: A housewife pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of deceiving an individual over a purported gold auction by the Penang Contingent Police Headquarters.

Nuur Thibrani Mohamed Ibrahim, 35, made the plea after the charge was read to her before Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin.

Nuur Thibrani is accused of deceiving the victim into believing she could purchase gold supposedly auctioned by the police headquarters and fraudulently inducing the 53-year-old woman to deposit RM116,256.00 into four bank accounts provided by the accused.

She allegedly committed the offence between Oct 15, 2023, and Nov 21, 2023, at a college in Georgetown.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of between one and 10 years, along with caning and a fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atikah Ashraf Ali proposed bail at RM12,000 with one surety, however, the accused pleaded for a reduction, citing her status as a housewife.

The court set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and scheduled the next case mention for Sept 12.