I’m still Perlis Menteri Besar - Mohd Shukri

KANGAR: Mohd Shukri Ramli stressed that he is still the Menteri Besar of Perlis and that he continues to fulfil his responsibilities as usual.

Perlis Menteri Besar said that he did not want to engage with issues arising solely from social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter).

“I prefer not to address matters based solely on information from X. I continue to hold the position of Menteri Besar and perform my duties as usual,” he said in a brief statement to Bernama this evening.

He was commenting on a post by a user on X who claimed that the Perlis Menteri Besar had been ‘instructed’ to resign.