Incentive award for 73 Kota Damansara students who excelled in SPM exams

SHAH ALAM: A total of 73 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers from Kota Damansara area today received the 2023 SPM Incentive Award totaling over RM70,000.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R Ramanan said the recipients were part of 159 students from the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency who demonstrated exceptional performance in the examination.

“This initiative, a collaboration between the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary Service Centre and Bank Rakyat Foundation (YBR), involves an allocation of RM72,350 to recognise the outstanding achievements of students who have just obtained their SPM results.

“Of the 73 recipients, 25 achieved 7As, each receiving RM400; 25 achieved 8As, receiving RM450 each; 19 achieved 9As, receiving RM500 each; three students achieved excellent results of 10As, each receiving RM600; and one student who scored 11As, received RM700,“ he told the media after the presentation ceremony here today.

Ramanan, also the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh, in thanking YBR for their support in improving educational standards in his constituency, said these incentives are intended to inspire students to achieve greater success.

Meanwhile, on assistance for entrepreneurs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, he highlighted that the ministry (KUSKOP) consistently provides assistance tailored to their needs.

“We have various programmes to help them bounce back.

“Apart from financial aid, we provide training to empower them to overcome the challenges they faced during the pandemic,” he added.