Individual fined RM25,000 for uploading false content on Facebook - MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: An individual was slapped with a compound fine of RM25,000 for uploading false content related to the organisation of the 2024 Quran Recital and Memorisation Assembly, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

It said the individual was fined under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for uploading a status on Facebook claiming that the annual government-organised event was not being held this year due to influence from certain parties.

“The individual also used words that touched on race, religion and royal (3R) issues,“ it said in a statement today.

Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 prohibits the making or sending of obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive communications with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person.

Offenders can be fined up to RM50,000, imprisoned for one year, or both, upon conviction.

“MCMC takes the misuse of network services and social media applications seriously. Stern action will be taken against those involved,“ the statement said.

The MCMC also reminded the public not to misuse network services and online applications to spread any unauthentic or false content.

The public should also be vigilant about any information received and refer to the authorities or official sources for verification, it added.