Indonesian man killed in fight in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: An Indonesian man was killed and another was seriously injured in a fight believed to have been caused by a misunderstanding at an entertainment centre here early this morning.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Kasim Muda sad the men, in their 20s, were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital here for treatment before one of them was confirmed dead there.

He added that preliminary investigations found both friends were crew members of a fishing boat who had gone to the centre for entertainment where a fight occurred and the deceased was stabbed by a sharp object.

“The police received a report on the incident at 2 am before rushing to the scene. We are tracking down the suspect involved in the incident,” he said when contacted today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.