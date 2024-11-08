Issue of Machang MP’s suspension based on government motion - Johari

KOTA BHARU: The issue of Machang member of parliament (MP) Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Kamal’s suspension in Parliament for six months is based on a motion made by the government, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s suspension in the Dewan Rakyat was in accordance with the rules of the permitted meeting.

“The issue of (Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s) the suspension is a proposal by the government, so I am not the one who punished him, I just handle it.

“He (Machang MP) is not the first person to be subjected to such an action. In fact, before this, six to seven MPs have been subjected to the same action, including Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang,“ he said in a press conference in conjunction with a working visit to the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly in Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

Johari said he was only administering the duties as stated in the law.

According to him, the decision cannot be withdrawn but if they are not satisfied, the parties involved can submit a motion and there will be several processes to go through.

Johari said this when asked to comment on Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s statement in the Nenggiri by-election’s ‘Ceramah Umum’ in Felda Perasu, Gua Musang yesterday, in which he said he could defend himself before the Parliamentary Rights and Freedoms Committee if called first before action against him was decided.

On July 17, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal was suspended from attending the Dewan Rakyat session for six months and the motion to suspend him was from the House and Select Committee Meetings, with the support of 110 MPs while 63 disagreed through a split vote, while three did not vote and 46 were absent.

The motion was brought by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, following the action of Wan Ahmad Fayhsal who raised the issue of a poison-pen letter in the Dewan Rakyat, supposedly about the real mastermind behind Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad’s privatisation.