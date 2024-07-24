JAINJ intensifies monitoring of five deviant teachings

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) is actively monitoring five of the 19 deviant teachings that have been declared illegal in the state.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid named the deviant groups as Syiah, Hizbut Tahrir, Millah Abraham, Suhaini Mohammad (Sihulk) and Qadiani.

He said two reports concerning the Millah Abraham teachings were received this year in Segamat and Pontian, while no complaints have been made regarding Syiah and Hizbut Tahrir so far.

“Sihulk is highly active on social media and is under constant surveillance by JAINJ’s Enforcement Division and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). This group is particularly active in New Zealand.

“The Qadiani teaching, meanwhile, is in the process of being re-declared (through a fatwa) as a teaching that contradicts Islam,” he told reporters after the Religious Teachers’ Day celebration here today, in response to claims that deviant teachings were still believed to be active in the state.

He said JAINJ enforcement officers are always on the move and ready to take action against those spreading such teachings.

Since 1986, a total of 19 teachings or beliefs have been declared contrary to Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah teachings in the state, including Ayah Pin, Wahabi, Taslim, Ilmu Makrifat, Gunung Ledang Tangkak, Azman Samat, Yayi and Hadi Minallah.

On the series of arrests and prosecutions of followers of deviant teachings and groups, including the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group in Johor, he said it demonstrates the authorities’ commitment to their duties, adding that the state government will continue to cooperate in eradicating such teachings.

“We will collaborate in identifying anyone involved, no matter how small their role, as long as it violates national laws or state regulations, especially concerning criminal activities and deviant teachings.

“It doesn’t matter who they are. If there are many arrests, I am pleased because it means we have identified more followers of deviant teachings, rather than fewer, indicating there are still followers out there,” he added.