Jalan Masjid India traders want to hold talks with gov’t regarding safety

KUALA LUMPUR: The traders association in Jalan Masjid India here wishes to meet the relevant government agencies to discuss issues of safety and the future of their business following the recent sinkhole incident.

Batu Member of Parliament P. Prabakaran said the traders have not only lost their income by up to 70 per cent since the Aug 23 incident but are also worried about their safety and that of their families.

“They brought up the need for special discussions with government agencies, including the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) and (Federal Territories) Minister’s Office for updates on the matter.

“They are concerned and feel there is a need for an engagement session so that a permanent solution can be found for the issue,” he told reporters after meeting the representative of the traders’ association, which represents over 150 traders in Jalan Masjid India, today.

On Aug 23, an Indian woman, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, fell into an eight-metre-deep sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India while heading to a nearby temple.