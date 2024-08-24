Johor exco driver warned following viral video incident

PETALING JAYA: The driver of a Johor executive councillor has been issued a warning following a viral video showing him confronting another motorist.

The video captures the driver of Lee Ting Han, the state’s Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs, and Human Resources committee chairman’s vehicle stopping in the middle of the road to scold another driver, New Straits Times reported.

The incident, which had occurred some time ago, gained widespread attention after the footage recently went viral.

Lee confirmed the incident, stating, “It’s an old incident, it is just that the video only recently went viral.”

“My driver admitted to his actions because the other driver (who was confronted) was driving dangerously,“ he was quoted as saying.

He clarified that he was not present during the confrontation and that his driver had intended to offer advice to the other motorist.

He acknowledged that “perhaps his approach and tone were not appropriate” and emphasised that the driver has been instructed to cooperate with any ongoing investigation.

He also offered an apology on behalf of his driver.

Johor Baru Selatan police chief, Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, noted that no report had been filed concerning the incident, which occurred last December.