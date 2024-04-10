JPJ issues 9,000 summonses in three-day op on commercial vehicles

KAJANG: Almost 9,000 summons notices for traffic offences were issued after an inspection of 32,178 commercial vehicles and other vehicles in the Special Op on Commercial Vehicles which was carried out across the country over three days since Tuesday.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the operation was carried out to detect commercial vehicles for violations, especially those exceeding the load capacity, following recent cases of fatal accidents involving cargo-laden lorries.

He said it was also held to ensure that drivers or owners of commercial vehicles comply with the rules, including the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), the Rules and Regulations under it, and the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334).

“During these three days, JPJ carried out inspections on a total of 12,282 goods vehicles, 1,274 (public service) and other vehicles (18,622). The most recorded offences were related to JPJ (P) 22 (an order for inspection) or technical notices (6,430), inspection direction Section 61 (1) (990 notice).

In addition, a total of 339 notices were also issued for weighing order (Section 63(3) for overloaded vehicles and 16 vehicles were also confiscated,“ he said during the press conference of the Special Ops in Batu Lima, Jalan Bangi Lama, Kajang today.

He said in the operation held in collaboration with police and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), a total of 38 drivers underwent screening where seven tested positive for drugs in urine tests.

“The JPJ would like to emphasise that all drivers of commercial vehicles must always be responsible and comply with all the stipulated rules and regulations.

“JPJ will constantly monitor not only traffic on the main roads, but on federal roads as well and today in small roads such as Jalan Bangi Lama which has never been done here before,“ he said.