KBS, KKDW institution to be converted into e-sports TVET training centre

PUTRAJAYA: A Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution under the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) will be converted into a TVET training centre for electronic sports, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he had previously suggested to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh to provide specialised training for e-sports through a special TVET programme to nurture local talent.

“The TVET institution is intended to train the younger generation involved in e-sports so that they can become professional players. We (the government) aspire to create world-class e-sports icons, and the potential is very promising,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this in a press conference after holding a special meeting with participants and organisers of the Mid Season Cup Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) 2024 - Moonton Games Malaysia here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Sports Development, said KBS had previously provided a note to the Cabinet suggesting that a dedicated stadium be established by the government to promote e-sports development. However, there are some financial constraints faced.

Therefore, as a sign of government support, the TVET e-sports training centre will provide advantages in terms of establishing a sustainable ecosystem within the country for electronic sports players, while also making Malaysia one of the leading e-sports tourism destinations in the region.

In a separate statement, Ahmad Zahid said he met with representatives from Moonton Games and three electronic sports teams, namely Selangor Red Giants, Homebois and Gaimin Gladiators Homegirls, at the Perdana Putra Building here, expressing commitment and support to all teams.

“Although e-sports is still new compared to other conventional sports like football and badminton, it has become one of the most popular recreational choices among youth.

“I believe the government’s support for e-sports like MLBB will bring many advantages, especially in raising the country’s image internationally,“ he said.

As the National TVET Council chairman, Ahmad Zahid said he sees great potential in creating a special TVET programme for electronic sports, covering skills such as journalism, e-sports commentary, broadcasting production, team management and coaching, as well as event organisation and technical work.