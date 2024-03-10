KDN gets good feedback on using body camera

JASIN: The Home Ministry (KDN) received good feedback from the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) regarding the pilot project of using body cameras on a number of officers and members of the security force.

Its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he had interacted with several traffic police officers involved in the pilot project and the feedback received was positive.

“I had the opportunity to interact with the (traffic) police officers on duty... their feedback this time came out with more confidence in carrying out their duties... they did not see the aspect (use of body cameras) of their duties being supervised.

“They are more confident this time because it will increase the efficiency of carrying out their duties, increase the element of authority of the police force, that will avoid the potential of the community sometimes seeing the police assignment being given a (negative) image involving the aspect of integrity,“ he said.

He said this after officiating the 2024 RELA Siswa Siswi (Relasis) Brigade commissioning ceremony which was also attended by Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) director-general Datuk Yahya Sulaiman at Dewan Platinum, Merlimau Polytechnic here today.

At the ceremony, a total of 224 Relasis trainees from 16 public universities were commissioned as Junior Volunteer Officers with the rank of RELA Senior Assistant Superintendent (PPgKR).

Saifuddin said KDN is currently paying attention to the use of body cameras for officers and police members who have direct interaction with the community before it is extended to other units and departments.

Commenting on RELA, Saifuddin said he wanted the agency to carry out assignments more aggressively and not only focus on community services such as traffic control.

“I want to see a higher aspect (assignment), for example a more extensive assignment in restricted areas or areas that involve elements of border control such as roadblocks together with the police and army.

“If what we want to expand the duties of (RELA), the RELA leadership needs to decide the suitable areas,“ he said.