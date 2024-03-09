KESUMA studying amendments to Act 4 and Act 800 to enhance social protection for workers

BANGI: The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) is currently studying amendments to the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) and the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800) to expand coverage and enhance social security protection for workers under the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO).

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said Act 4 provides protection for employees in the informal sector, including those in private companies, contract civil servants, as well as foreign and domestic workers, while Act 800 safeguards contributors who lose their jobs.

“We are engaging with several ministries and stakeholders and plan to present the findings of the study and proposed improvements later this year,” he told reporters after officiating the 2024 Occupational Safety and Health Education and Research Convention here today.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, the initiative to carry out a study on Act 4 and Act 800 is in line with KESUMA’s desire to enhance social protection, in line with the MADANI Government principles of empathy and compassion.

“Apart from addressing workplace safety and health issues, KESUMA also prioritises assisting workers involved in workplace accidents by strengthening the social security system managed by Socso.

“Improvements are being made, particularly to the claims procedure, as workplace accidents can occur at any time,” he said.