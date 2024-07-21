King accompanies Sultan of Brunei to RMAF base for departure home

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today accompanied Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Base in Subang, from where the Brunei monarch departed for home.

According to Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, His Majesty personally drove Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to the Subang Air Base.

“His Majesty Sultan Brunei and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha were among the royal guests from abroad who attended the Installation Ceremony of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which took place yesterday (July 20),” His Majesty said.

Also present was Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the chairman of the special committee for events in conjunction with the installation of the 17th King.

Besides attending the installation ceremony, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah also received a courtesy call from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, where the progress of cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei, among other topics, was discussed.