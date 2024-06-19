King grants audience to China’s Premier Li Qiang

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today granted an audience to China’s Premier Li Qiang at Istana Negara here.

Li and his delegation arrived at about 3.30 pm, accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing.

Among those present at the audience were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Transport Minister Anthony Loke; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Malaysia’s Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad.

Li arrived in Malaysia yesterday to begin his official visit, which lasts until tomorrow. This is his inaugural visit to the country since assuming his position in March 2023.

His visit also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations following the signing of the Joint Communiqué between second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and then Chinese Premier Chou En Lai on May 31, 1974.

As part of his visit today, Li and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will attend a dinner to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China bilateral relations. Before that, Li is expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Gombak.

The Chinese Premier is also scheduled to attend a luncheon with the business community from both countries before concluding his official visit tomorrow.

In 2023, China remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for the 15th consecutive year since 2009, with a trade value of RM450.84 billion (US$98.90 billion).

The relationship between Malaysia and China has grown stronger following the enhancement of bilateral ties through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2013.