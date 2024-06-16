King, Queen extend Aidiladha wishes to all Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR: Their Majesties, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, extended their Hari Raya Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims in the country.

Their Majesties also expressed their hope that the sacrificial rituals (ibadah korban) will be performed perfectly, blessed, and accepted by Allah SWT in a post uploaded on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page today.

“We also pray that Malaysian pilgrims in the Holy Land perform their pilgrimage safely and be granted haj mabrur.

“Let us also send our collective prayers for the continued well-being of our beloved country,“ said Their Majesties.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow.