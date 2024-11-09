KL Immigration detains nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants, 109 employers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department (JIM) detained 1,952 illegal immigrants and 109 employers, who employed them, through various operations from January to August.

Its director, Wan Mohamed Saupee Wan Yusoff said of this number, Bangladesh nationals made up the majority, with 466 individuals, followed by illegal immigrants from Indonesia (326), Pakistan (178), India (163), China (159) and other countries.

He said 422 investigation files were opened for the purpose of compound action and prosecution, with 835 foreigners charged for committing various offences including overstaying, not having a valid passport or permit, and breaching the conditions of a passport or permit.

Wan Mohamed Saupee said through the various operations such as Ops Pemantauan, Ops Sapu, Ops Belanja, Ops Jaja and Ops Kutip, the Kuala Lumpur JIM collected compounds amounting to RM6.3 million.

“Apart from prosecution and compounds, the Kuala Lumpur JIM also deported 1,761 illegal immigrants to their countries of origin, involving 30 countries, and they are blacklisted from entering Malaysia in future,” he said in a statement today.

He also said all investigations and actions were taken in accordance with the Immigration Act 1959/63, Passports Act 1966 and Immigration Regulations 1963.

Wan Mohamed Saupee added that JIM will not compromise with any party, and that strict action will be imposed if it is found that there is a violation of the law that could disturb national security and public order.