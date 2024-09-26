KPDN conducting review of e-commerce legislation to update existing laws - Armizan

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is reviewing several acts involving e-commerce to update existing laws in line with the rapid development of the industry.

Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the review covers the Electronic Commerce Act 2006, Consumer Protection Act 1999 and Consumer Protection (Electronic Trade Transactions) Regulations 2012.

“The E-Commerce Legislation Review, conducted under the provisions of the 4th Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RP4 12MP), commenced in April 2024 and is expected to be completed in March 2025,“ he said when officiating the TikTok Shop Seller Summit 2024 here today.

Armizan said the KPDN has, of August this year, received a total of 30,721 complaints, with 7,243 (complaints) or 23.57 per cent involving online transactions.

“The rising trend may be due to the increase in buyers and sellers in e-commerce.

“No matter the situation, it is the KPDN’s responsibility to address the complaints and that is why we want to have a more comprehensive legal framework, so the rights and interests of all parties, consumers and sellers, can be protected,“ he said.

In the meantime, Armizan said as the leader of the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM), KPDN is also moving the campaign to the online marketplace including collaborating with the operator of the Malaysian TikTok platform.

Through this effort, TikTok Shop Malaysia will create a special promotional page (microsite) specifically for the advertising and promotion of Malaysian products,“ he said.

He also said through this programme on TikTok, a total of 8,000 local micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS) entrepreneurs covering 300,000 ‘stock-keeping units’ (SKUs) are being targeted.

As a promotional measure, KBBM through the TikTok Shop will provide various discounts on selected items and free delivery to users will also be given.

“In addition, training programmes or workshops related to entrepreneurship will be held for entrepreneurs who participate in this campaign with TikTok Shop,“ he added.