KPDN officer injured during LPG subsidy leakage raid in Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON: A Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) enforcement officer was injured after a struggle with two suspects involved in a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) subsidy leakage case during an Op Tiris 3.0 raid in Lukut here today.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the two suspects, believed to be local men working at the premises, managed to escape during the operation carried out early today.

“During the inspection of the premises, enforcement officers found 186 gas cylinders of various brands with capacities of 14 kilogrammes (kg) and 50 kg, electronic weighing scales, and rubber connecting pipes believed to be used in sales activities, with the total seizure value exceeding RM30,000.

“We will look into other aspects to determine the actual owner of the premises and will strive to ensure that we not only seize the items but also prosecute those involved,“ he said when met by reporters at the location here today.

He also observed the minor injuries sustained by the officer while at the unnamed premises.

According to Armizan, checks revealed the premises did not have valid documents to conduct transactions involving controlled goods, and that investigations are being carried out under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The company will also be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Meanwhile, Armizan said KPDN recorded a total seizure value of RM74.85 million under Op Tiris 3.0, involving 1,900 cases from Jan 1 until today, through 27,971 inspections conducted nationwide.

“A total of 469 individuals have been arrested during this period. Out of the total cases, 127 were related to LPG nationwide, with a seizure value of RM748,549.40,“ he said.