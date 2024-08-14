KPDN seizes 213kg of overpriced sugar in Perak supermarket

IPOH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) confiscated 213 kilogrammes (kg) of coarse and fine granulated sugar from a supermarket on Jalan Laksamana, Seberang Perak in Kampung Gajah yesterday.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said this followed public complaints that the supermarket was selling one-kg packets of coarse granulated sugar at RM3, exceeding the ceiling price of RM2.85.

He said a team of enforcement officers conducted a thorough inspection of the premises and discovered 213kg of sugar worth RM607.05 on site.

“Action has been taken under Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 for selling controlled goods above the maximum price set by the government,” he said in a statement today.

Kamalludin urged all traders to adhere to ethical business practices and warned that stern action would be taken against those who failed to comply with the regulations set.