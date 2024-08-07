KPDN seizes 222 kg of subsidised cooking oil in Kulim

ALOR SETAR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 222 kilogrammes (kg) of subsidised cooking oil believed to have been hoarded at premises in Taman Makmur, Kulim yesterday.

Kedah KPDN director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said a team from its Kulim branch had conducted enforcement action against the premises at about noon after it refused to sell the controlled item.

He said the team had earlier conducted a test purchase under Op Samar, only to find that no one-kg cooking oil packets were displayed on the sales racks.

“After inquiring with a male employee, the team was informed that the item had run out of stock. The team then conducted further inspections and found the cooking oil kept in a storeroom.

“The raiding officers subsequently seized the subsidised cooking oil, estimated to be worth RM555, for further action,” he said here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 16A (1) (a) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and can also be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“KPDN warns all quarters dealing with controlled and subsidised goods to comply with the law. We will not compromise with anyone involved in misappropriating the items,” he said.