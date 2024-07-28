KPDN seizes cooking oil worth over RM8m from company for exceeding stock limit

JOHOR BAHRU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized over 1,600 metric tonnes of cooking oil from a cooking oil packaging company in Kulai on Wednesday (July 24) for having an excessive stock worth over RM8 million.

Its Johor director, Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, said the company was found to have stored cooking oil above the limit approved under the Scheduled Controlled Goods Licence (CSA) for wholesale.

She said the action was taken due to an audit followed by an inspection to obtain information, including a stock declaration under Section 8 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 submitted by the company.

“From the inspection, the quantity of cooking oil at the business address exceeded the storage limit approved under the CSA.

“The raiding party seized around 1,635.3 metric tonnes of various types of cooking oil and some business documents for further investigation. The total value seized was estimated to reach up to RM8.47 million,” she said in a statement today.

She said the case was investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Regulation 9 (1) Control of Supplies Regulation 1974.

Lilis Saslinda insisted that Johor KPDN acted efficiently and quickly, adding that the ministry will not compromise in enforcing the law to combat syndicated embezzlement of controlled goods for the benefit of the community.