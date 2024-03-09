KPDN seizes cooking oil worth over RM96,000 from wholesaler

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized cooking oil worth RM96,663 from a wholesaler in Langkap, Teluk Intan, yesterday, believed to be exceeding the permitted limit.

Perak KPDN director Kamalludin Ismail said the Teluk Intan enforcement team raided the premises at 11 am.

“Inspections found that the quantity of the cooking oil declared under Section 8 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and quoted in purchase and sales records, estimated at 23,015 kg, exceeds the storage limit prescribed by the licence, which allows only 10,000 kg.

“Following the discovery, the business owner acknowledged the stock declaration and admitted to storing cooking oil in excess,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act.