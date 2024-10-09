KSN suggests “Negaraku” played once a week at ministries government departments, agencies

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar today suggested that the national anthem, Negaraku, be played once a week at all ministries, departments and government agencies to instil the spirit of patriotism among civil servants.

Toward this end, he hoped that a circular on cultivating patriotism among civil servants could be issued soon by the Ministry of National Unity.

“This (strategy) is to instil the spirit of patriotism among civil servants. This can be done by implementing patriotic programmes and activities, such as playing the national anthem, Negaraku, once a week in all ministries, departments and agencies.

“The more often the better. I’ll get the Ministry of National Unity to elaborate on this matter,“ he said in his speech at the KSN Leadership Aspiration Programme here today.

The proposal, to instil patriotism among civil servants, is the third strategy under the key result area for Appreciation of Values and Governance of the Public Service Reform Agenda.

The other four strategies under the key result area of the Appreciation of Values and Governance are to increase the appreciation of Malaysia MADANI through the Malaysia MADANI Training Module; ensure prudent spending of public funds; strengthen the integrity and accountability of civil servants; as well as strengthening green culture and resource sustainability.

Regarding the strategy of prudent spending of public funds, Shamsul Azri suggested issuing a circular on resource management through prudent practices and waste reduction., as well as mechanisms for monitoring and recognising ministries that achieve significant savings.

“I request the Ministry of Finance to look into this matter,“ he said.

Under the fourth strategy, which is to strengthen the integrity and accountability of civil servants, Shamsul Azri said he would chair a Special Task Force on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI Special Task Force ) to ensure Malaysia’s position in the Corruption Perception Index continues to improve.

Earlier, he said Malaysia’s position in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) last year increased four places from 61st in 2022, to 57th out of 180 countries.

“This shows that our efforts in improving governance and transparency are starting to show results,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Azri also expressed disappointment over the failure of the majority of local government authorities to carry out the instructions in the Pekeliling Perkhidmatan Sumber Manusia (MyPPSM) Ceraian 1.2.1 on the establishment of an Integrity Unit, structure and staffing, as well as reporting and training.

“This failure is disappointing and should not have happened. Thus, compliance with these instructions will be the main monitoring for the CPI Special Task Force,“ he said.